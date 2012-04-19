FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 19, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Promsvyazbank raises $400 mln via 5-yr Eurobond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank, a mid-sized Russian lender, raised $400 million in a five-year Eurobond issue, cutting initial yield guidance to 8.5 percent, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

A banking source and IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said earlier that the privately-owned lender was guiding investors towards a yield of around 8.625 percent, aiming to raise $300 million.

Promsvyazbank has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and itself to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Sudip Roy; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

