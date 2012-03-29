FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's PromSvyazBank picks banks for IPO-source
#Funds News
March 29, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 6 years

Russia's PromSvyazBank picks banks for IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - PromSvyazbank (PSB), one of Russia’s largest privately-owned banks, has picked JPMorgan and HSBC to arrange its initial public offering (IPO), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for PromSvyazBank, in which Germany’s Commerzbank has a more than 15 percent stake, said the decision had yet to be made.

JPMorgan and HSBC declined to comment.

The lender told Reuters this month it could float a stake of around 25 percent in the form of new and existing shares later this year, raising some $1 billion.

Its net profit more than doubled to 5.2 billion roubles ($176.96 million) in 2011, driven by increased lending volumes and higher net interest income.

The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

