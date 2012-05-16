Calpers launches $500 mln high-tech real estate fund

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 (Reuters) - Calpers, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, said on Wednesday it is launching a $500 million real estate fund with GI Partners to invest in technology industry properties in the United States.

Calpers, the $235 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System, said in a statement that the TechCore LLC fund, which will be led by its real estate partner, will buy data centers, corporate campuses for technology tenants and life sciences properties.

Calpers said the TechCore fund will build on its investments with GI Partners. The pension system committed $500 million to GI Partners Fund I in 2001 and has committed additional money to GI Partners Funds II and III.

Additionally, Calpers has awarded GI Partners separate account mandates, including CalEast Global Logistics LLC, a warehouse and logistics real estate owner and operator.