Shimao wins site in new Shenzhen economic zone with $399 mln bid
November 27, 2013 / 9:34 AM / 4 years ago

Shimao wins site in new Shenzhen economic zone with $399 mln bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Shimao Group, parent Company of Hong Kong-listed Shimao Property, said on Wednesday its unit has won a 2.43 billion yuan ($399 million) bid to buy a commercial site at a new economic zone in Shenzhen in southern China.

The site is located in the Qianhai district, an hour’s drive from Hong Kong. Shimao Group won out over rival bidders like furniture maker Man Wah Holdings, which said it had planned to build its headquarters there.

Mainland developer China Resources Land Ltd in August bid 10.9 billion yuan to buy a commercial site in Qianhai, a record high for land prices in Shenzhen.

$1 = 6.0927 Chinese yuan Reporting By Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
