FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Chicago's Strategic Hotels to buy Essex House -source
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Chicago's Strategic Hotels to buy Essex House -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In second paragrpah please read “sold by Dubai Investment Group” not Jumeirah, and in second paragrpah plese omit “Jumeirah’s parent”)

By Ilaina Jonas

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc has agreed to buy the well-known New York hotel Jumeirah Essex House for about $375 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The deal for the 509-room Art Deco hotel on Central Park South was sold by Dubai Investment Group and is expected to close within a month, the source said.

Dubai Investment Group bought the Essex House in 2005 for $423.9 million, according to real estate research and information company Real Capital Analytics. Jumeirah then spent about $90 million to refurbish it, the hotel said on its website.

Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; editing by M.D. Golan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.