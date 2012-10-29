FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK property shares slide after new curbs, New World Development hammered
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2012 / 1:31 AM / in 5 years

HK property shares slide after new curbs, New World Development hammered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong real estate stocks slid on Monday as investors locked in profits in the outperforming sector after the city announced new property cooling measures on Friday aimed at curbing price increases.

Shares of New World Development, which before Monday had jumped 104 percent on the year, were set to open down 7 percent. Rival Sun Hung Kai Properties was set to start down 4.5 percent.

The Hang Seng Property Index, a sub-index that tracks the seven Hong Kong and two Chinese developer stocks that are components on the Hang Seng Index, was set to open down 3.4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was indicated to start down 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.