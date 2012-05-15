Singapore new private home sales rose in Apr from Mar

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - New private home sales in Singapore stayed strong for the fourth consecutive month, rising nearly four percent in April from March, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed.

Developers in Singapore sold 2,487 residential units last month, up from 2,393 in March, URA said on Tuesday.

Including executive condominiums, a category of apartments reserved mainly for Singaporeans, April sales totalled 2,660 units, down from 3,032 in March.

The volume of property transactions in Singapore have strengthened since December 2011 when developers only managed to sell 632 units amid new government measures to cool the housing market.

Private home prices have eased slightly, however, with URA data showing they dipped 0.1 percent during the first three months of 2012.

Singapore’s housing minister said on Monday the government continues to have concerns about the residential property market, in particular small-sized “shoebox” apartments, and will not hesitate to take more action if needed. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)