FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore new private home sales rose in Apr from Mar
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore new private home sales rose in Apr from Mar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - New private home sales in Singapore stayed strong for the fourth consecutive month, rising nearly four percent in April from March, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed.

Developers in Singapore sold 2,487 residential units last month, up from 2,393 in March, URA said on Tuesday.

Including executive condominiums, a category of apartments reserved mainly for Singaporeans, April sales totalled 2,660 units, down from 3,032 in March.

The volume of property transactions in Singapore have strengthened since December 2011 when developers only managed to sell 632 units amid new government measures to cool the housing market.

Private home prices have eased slightly, however, with URA data showing they dipped 0.1 percent during the first three months of 2012.

Singapore’s housing minister said on Monday the government continues to have concerns about the residential property market, in particular small-sized “shoebox” apartments, and will not hesitate to take more action if needed. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.