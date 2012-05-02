FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTSE UK property index tracker to float in London
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

FTSE UK property index tracker to float in London

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - The FTSE UK Commercial Property Index Fund said on Wednesday it planned an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange next month.

The closed-ended investment company, which will track the FTSE All UK Property Index, said it planned to invest the proceeds of the offering within three months of completing the listing. It did not say how much it planned to raise.

The fund said it expected an initial dividend yield of around 3.5 percent, paid quarterly once the money had been fully invested.

“The company expects to generate returns comparable to direct investment in a diversified, balanced real-estate portfolio,” said Mark Ellis, chief executive of MSS Real Estate, who will manage the fund.

It is also structured to allow investors to redeem up to 25 percent of its issued share capital at NAV on a quarterly basis and said it would buy back shares held by investors if the stock traded at discounts larger than 5 percent for 20 consecutive trading days.

Jefferies Hoare Govett, formed when American investment bank Jefferies bought British broker Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland earlier this year, is acting as the sole global co-ordinator and bookrunner on the offering.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.