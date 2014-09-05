FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's oil fund, TIAA-CREF buy San Francisco office building
September 5, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Norway's oil fund, TIAA-CREF buy San Francisco office building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s $890 billion sovereign wealth fund and U.S. financial services group TIAA-CREF have bought a San Francisco office building in a deal valuing the property at $390 million, including debt, they said on Friday.

The fund, known as the oil fund, bought a 49.9 percent stake for 139.7 million dollars while TIAA-CREF bought the rest of the 521,000 square foot Orrick Building and will manage it on behalf of the venture.

The asset has $110 million in debt.

Norway’s oil fund, the biggest of its kind, has sharply increased its property purchases this year and plans to spend one percent of the fund on property purchases over the next several years. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

