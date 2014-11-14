Norway's oil fund, TIAA-CREF buy Washington property

OSLO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and U.S. financial services group TIAA-CREF have bought a Washington D.C. property in a deal valuing the site at $165 million, the fund said on Friday.

The fund bought a 49.9 percent stake for $82.3 million, which according to the statement has no debt, while TIAA/CREF bought the rest and will manage it on behalf of the partnership, it added.

The property was bought from The Maritime Engineers Beneficiary Association, which will have a 99 year lease on it. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)