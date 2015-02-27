FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Property Perfect aims to nearly double revenue in 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Property Perfect aims to nearly double revenue in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thai real estate developer Property Perfect PCL said on Friday it’s aiming to raise annual revenue to 20 billion baht ($613 million) this year, nearly double 2014’s sales, and is targeting 30 billion baht in annual revenue by 2018 amid sustained growth in demand for housing.

The company plans to launch 24 new projects worth a combined 29.5 billion baht this year, Chief Executive Officer Chainid Adhyanasakul said in a statement.

It will also expand into the hotels business once it completes the previously announced acquisition of Thai Property PCL, which will give it a controlling stake in Thai operator Grand Asset Hotel and Property, the CEO said.

The company posted revenue of 11.6 billion baht in 2014, up 15.8 percent on year.

($1 = 32.60 Baht)

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.