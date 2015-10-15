FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Property Perfect says to miss 2015 revenue target, cuts new launch
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Property Perfect says to miss 2015 revenue target, cuts new launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Thai real estate developer Property Perfect Pcl said on Thursday it expects revenue of 13.5 billion baht ($383 million)in 2015, below its 14.3 billion baht target, as the country’s economy recovered more slowly than forecast.

The company, which had sales of 8 billion baht in the first nine months, cut the number of new housing project launches to 14 this year from 24 planned earlier, chief business development officer Wongsakorn Prasivipat told reporters.

Property Perfect has set an investment budget of 2 billion baht for this year, but it has not spent that amount after the postponement of new project launches, he added.

$1 = 35.2200 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Richard Pullin

