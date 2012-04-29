FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property & Building seeks to refinance HSBC Tower
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 29, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Property & Building seeks to refinance HSBC Tower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 29 (Reuters) - Israeli real estate firm Property & Building said on Sunday it was in preliminary talks to refinance its borrowing on the HSBC Tower building in New York in the amount of $350-$400 million.

Property & Building is negotiating with several foreign banks, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The current financing on the Fifth Avenue building is about $240 million and the company believes a new agreement will generate cash flow of $100-$150 million.

Property & Building, a subsidiary of holding company IDB Group, also said it would post first-quarter net profit of 150 million to 190 million shekels ($40-$50.5 million), up from 22 million shekels a year earlier.

The company said it was considering a bond offering of up to 400 million shekels that would expand its series 3 and 4 bonds. Any issue is subject to its board’s approval, it said.

Should an offering take place, Standard & Poor’s Israel division Maalot said it would rate the bonds “A” with a negative outlook, while Moody’s Israel affiliate Midroog said it would rate them “A1 stable”.

Property & Building’s shares were up 2.8 percent in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv. Its bond prices were down as much as 2.3 percent.

$1 = 3.76 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Sophie Walker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.