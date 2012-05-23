FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosafe sees tight mkt as Q1 earnings in line with forecast
May 23, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Prosafe sees tight mkt as Q1 earnings in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Offshore accommodation provider Prosafe said it saw a tight market for semi-submersible accommodation rigs in the coming years as it posted first-quarter operating results in line with expectations.

The Oslo-listed company said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose sharply to $60.6 million in the quarter from $14.1 million a year earlier, compared to an average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for $60.2 million.

It declared an interim dividend of $0.133 per share, unchanged from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

