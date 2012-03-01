FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosafe sees rising North Sea demand, misses Q4 forecast
March 1, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 6 years ago

Prosafe sees rising North Sea demand, misses Q4 forecast

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - Offshore accommodation provider Prosafe sees strong demand off Norway as oil companies boost activity there following a series of discoveries, the company said on Thursday as it posted below-forecast fourth-quarter operating results.

The Oslo-listed company said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose sharply to $51.8 million in the quarter from $18.4 million a year earlier, below an average forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for $57.3 million.

Prosafe said it would pay a dividend for the quarter of $0.13 per share, its fourth of the year. The previous three ranged from $0.15 to $0.17 per share. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

