FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prosafe to provide accommodation for Shell off Philippines
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 12, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 6 years

Prosafe to provide accommodation for Shell off Philippines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian accommodation rig provider Prosafe has won a contract worth up to $70.5 million to provide housing for Royal Dutch Shell personnel at the Malampaya Phase 3 Depletion Compression Project in waters off the Philippines.

The minimum nine-month contract with Shell Philippines Exploration is planned to start in the second or third quarter of 2014, and Prosafe has granted three additional one-month options for use of its Safe Astoria rig.

Total value of the firm period will be between $58.1 million and $70.5 million, depending on which alternative is selected, Prosafe said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.