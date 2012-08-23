FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Prosafe sees robust rig demand ahead
#Energy
August 23, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Norway's Prosafe sees robust rig demand ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Offshore accommodation provider Prosafe reported second-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Thursday and said its market remains robust with a strong order inflow and new tenders in the pipeline.

The Oslo-listed company said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 13 percent to $49.8 million, broadly in line with expectations for $51.6 million in a Reuters poll.

“Worldwide demand for high-end accommodation rigs appears robust,” the firm said.

“The order inflow in the North Sea has been strong so far this year, with relatively low activity in other regions. This picture is expected to change somewhat going forward, with several non-North Sea tenders in the pipeline.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
