OSLO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Prosafe SE : * Prosafe SE : one-month contract extension for Safe Scandinavia at Valhall * Says value of the exercised option is approximately USD 9 million * Says BP Norge AS has exercised the first of two remaining one-month options, thereby extending Safe Scandinavia’s operations at Valhall until 30th November 2012 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)