Spain's Prosegur mulls IPO for cash-transport unit - Bloomberg

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spanish security company Prosegur is considering listing about 30 percent of its cash-in-transit unit through an initial public offering in Madrid, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Banks including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are working with Prosegur on the transaction, which could value the stake at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Bloomberg said.

No final decision has been made and Prosegur may still decide against the sale, it said.

Prosegur was not immediately available for comment.