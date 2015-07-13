FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Prosegur mulls IPO for cash-transport unit - Bloomberg
July 13, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Prosegur mulls IPO for cash-transport unit - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spanish security company Prosegur is considering listing about 30 percent of its cash-in-transit unit through an initial public offering in Madrid, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Banks including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are working with Prosegur on the transaction, which could value the stake at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), Bloomberg said.

No final decision has been made and Prosegur may still decide against the sale, it said.

Prosegur was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.9056 euros Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
