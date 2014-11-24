FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BioMarin to buy Prosensa in $840 mln deal
November 24, 2014

BioMarin to buy Prosensa in $840 mln deal

Nov 24 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy Dutch drug developer Prosensa Holding NV for about $840 million including milestone payments, aiming to add to its portfolio of drugs to treat rare diseases.

BioMarin will offer $17.75 for every Prosensa share and make two milestone payments of $80 million each following U.S. and European approvals for Prosensa’s lead drug, drisapersen.

The acquisition will provide BioMarin with worldwide rights to multiple orphan-drug candidates, including drisapersen, which is being developed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle degeneration disease. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

