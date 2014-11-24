UPDATE 2-BioMarin buys Prosensa for muscle wasting disorder drug

(Adds analysts’ comment, updates share price)

By Amrutha Penumudi and Vidya L Nathan

Nov 24 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy Dutch drug developer Prosensa Holding NV for about $840 million, betting on a drug that has potential to become the first approved treatment for a rare muscle disorder.

Prosensa is developing the drug, drisapersen, to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a disease that affects one in 3,600 newborn boys. Most DMD patients die by age 30.

Drugs for rare diseases cost more as there are few available treatment options and only a handful of companies are involved in developing them.

Some analysts have called drisapersen a potential blockbuster, estimating treatment cost at about $250,000 per patient per year.

“Though the asset has risk given the clinical history, we believe the payoff for BioMarin could be substantial given the unmet need associated with the disease,” Wells Fargo analyst Brian Abrahams wrote in a note.

BioMarin will offer $17.75 for every Prosensa share and make two milestone payments of $80 million each following U.S. and European approvals for drisapersen.

Excluding milestone payments, the offer represents a premium of 55 percent to Prosensa’s last closing price of $11.44.

Prosensa’s shares were up 62 percent at $18.58 by midday. BioMarin was up marginally at $86.38.

RBC Capital Markets analysts said BioMarin investors may view the deal with skepticism, considering Prosensa’s disappointing late-stage data and GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s decision to stop co-developing the drug.

But some analysts said orphan drugs - a designation granted to drugs developed to treat rare diseases - have a better chance of being approved despite mixed trial data.

“I have to give BioMarin the benefit of doubt ... they gave a good argument that two-thirds of orphan drugs have been approved with mixed clinical data,” she told Reuters.

Prosensa has filed for approval of drisapersen, stealing a march on rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, which is conducting mid-stage studies for its DMD drug, eteplirsen.

Both Sarepta and Prosensa use a similar mechanism in their DMD treatments. The drugs skip a faulty section of a gene to produce a protein called dystrophin, the lack of which causes DMD.

Sarepta received a setback last month when U.S. regulators asked for more data on eteplirsen.

“The Prosensa deal is a check box for those who believe in these DMD therapies and that they work,” Needham analyst Chad Messer told Reuters.

Sarepta's shares were up 6 percent.