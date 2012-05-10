ProSieben Q1 earnings lifted by German TV ads

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat1 reported quarterly results slightly above forecasts, boosted by higher advertising revenue at its core German-speaking TV business, and affirmed its 2012 outlook.

First-quarter recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose almost 9 percent to 141.6 million euros ($183.11 million), compared with a consensus forecast of 138 million in a Reuters poll.

ProSieben reiterated it anticipates a medium single-digit percentage growth in sales this year, adding recurring EBITDA should exceed 850 million euros.

The company, which competes with Bertelsmann-owned RTL Group, said first-quarter sales rose 6.5 percent to 634.8 million euros.