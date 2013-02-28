FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German broadcaster ProSieben expects low growth in TV business
February 28, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

German broadcaster ProSieben expects low growth in TV business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 expects low single-digit growth in its TV business and double digit growth in its digital operations this year, Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann said on Thursday.

The group sees the advertising market to stagnate or grow only slightly in 2013, Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said.

Separately, he said ProSieben is hoping for long-term oriented, strategic and non-dominant investors to buy the company stake that current owners KKR and Permira are planning to sell. (Reporting by Jörn Poltz)

