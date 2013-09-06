TMG sells ProSieben shares at 30 eur each -source

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep has sold its entire stake in German free-to-air broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 at 30 euros a share, a person familiar with the transaction said on Friday.

Telegraaf booked 394 million euros ($516.9 million) of proceeds from the sale of its stake of roughly 6 percent.

Deutsche Bank acted as sole bookrunner.

Earlier this week KKR and Permira sold a quarter of their stake, divesting 11 percent of the shares in the broadcaster in a placement that was worth roughly 800 million euros.