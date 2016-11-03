FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat1 share sale earns 515 mln euros to fund expansion
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 3, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat1 share sale earns 515 mln euros to fund expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds proceeds and details from share sale)

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 raised about 515 million euros ($571.96 million) on Thursday from a share sale designed to fund an expansion into digital businesses, it said.

The company increased its share capital by about 6.5 percent by issuing 14.2 million new shares for 36.25 euros a piece, it said late on Thursday.

"The gross proceeds will primarily contribute to the financing of the company's growth strategy by the acquisition of other companies and interests in other companies in particular in the digital space," ProSieben said.

ProSieben, which entered the German blue chip index this year, reported higher-than-expected quarterly core profit earlier on Thursday, helped by its digital operations and advertising income from its German-language television business.

ProSieben, based near Munich, said its dividend policy will remain unaffected by the transaction. ($1 = 0.9004 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Georgina Prodhan and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.