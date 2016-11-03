UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat1 share sale earns 515 mln euros to fund expansion

(Adds proceeds and details from share sale)

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 raised about 515 million euros ($571.96 million) on Thursday from a share sale designed to fund an expansion into digital businesses, it said.

The company increased its share capital by about 6.5 percent by issuing 14.2 million new shares for 36.25 euros a piece, it said late on Thursday.

"The gross proceeds will primarily contribute to the financing of the company's growth strategy by the acquisition of other companies and interests in other companies in particular in the digital space," ProSieben said.

ProSieben, which entered the German blue chip index this year, reported higher-than-expected quarterly core profit earlier on Thursday, helped by its digital operations and advertising income from its German-language television business.

ProSieben, based near Munich, said its dividend policy will remain unaffected by the transaction. ($1 = 0.9004 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Georgina Prodhan and Alan Crosby)