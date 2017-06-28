FRANKFURT, June 28 German media group
ProSiebenSat.1 has sold its media-for-equity
investment portfolio to U.S. private equity firm Lexington
Partners for around 50 million euros ($57 million).
ProSiebenSat.1's media-for-equity portfolio was created in
2009 and operates as a venture capital firm. It gives
advertising space on its television channels and digital
platforms to start-up firms in return for a stake in equity or
future revenue streams.
"Sales proceeds amount to a mid-double-digit million euro
figure," ProSieben said in a statement on Wednesday.,
As part of the deal, ProSieben's venture capital arm
SevenVentures will bring in up to 16 minority participations in
a new joint venture called Crosslantic Capital.
SevenVetures will remain involved as a strategic partner
with a minority stake of around 24.5 percent in Crosslantic.
ProSieben's most successful use of the media-for-equity
business model was Zalando, which is now listed at the
Frankfurt stock exchange and has a market value of almost 10
billion euros.
ProSieben said in a statement that since its incubation the
portfolio has doubled in value and generated an internal rate of
return (IRR) of around 30 percent.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)