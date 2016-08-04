FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 Q2 better than expected as acquisitions pay off
August 4, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

ProSiebenSat.1 Q2 better than expected as acquisitions pay off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 on Thursday reported a higher then expected second quarter core profit as its digital acquisitions started to pay off on the back of a positive economy in its German-speaking markets.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding special items from continuing operations, rose to 254 million euros ($282.96 million) in the quarter ending June 30, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 249 million euros in a Reuters poll.

ProSieben said it still expected revenues to rise by more than 10 percent this year, while recurring EBITDA and underlying net income are expected to exceed the previous year's level.

$1 = 0.8977 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
