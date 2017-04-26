FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 4 months ago

ProSiebenSat.1 confirms strategy chief to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday its strategy chief Ralf Schremper was leaving the broadcaster at the end of July to become a partner at Oakley Capital Private Equity in London.

Two people familiar with the situation had told Reuters last week about Schremper's impending departure, the latest in a series of management resignations at the company.

ProSiebenSat.1 also said on Wednesday that incoming finance chief Jan Kemper would take on responsibility for the company's M&A business from August, in addition to his existing duties. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

