FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Pro7 strategy chief to quit German media group -sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
April 21, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 4 months ago

Pro7 strategy chief to quit German media group -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, April 21 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1's strategy chief Ralf Schremper is leaving the German broadcaster to join private equity group Oakley Capital, two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

ProSieben declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg, and Oakley was not available for comment.

Schremper's departure is the latest in a series of management resignations at the company.

Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling, 58, said in November he would leave in 2019 on grounds of age, and finance chief Gunnar Wiedenfels in October announced his departure for Discovery after just two years.

Chief Digital Officer Christian Wegner quit in December without giving a reason, and long-time communications chief Julian Geist unexpectedly resigned on Thursday. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.