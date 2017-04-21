Pro7 strategy chief to quit German media group -sources

MUNICH, Germany, April 21 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1's strategy chief Ralf Schremper is leaving the German broadcaster to join private equity group Oakley Capital, two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

ProSieben declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg, and Oakley was not available for comment.

Schremper's departure is the latest in a series of management resignations at the company.

Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling, 58, said in November he would leave in 2019 on grounds of age, and finance chief Gunnar Wiedenfels in October announced his departure for Discovery after just two years.

Chief Digital Officer Christian Wegner quit in December without giving a reason, and long-time communications chief Julian Geist unexpectedly resigned on Thursday. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)