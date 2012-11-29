ProSiebenSat expects two bids for Nordic TV arm -sources

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 is expecting two bids for its Nordic TV channels, valued at more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), five people familiar with the situation said.

Rival TV group Discovery Communications and private equity group Providence Equity Partners are expected to table bids for ProSieben’s Scandinavian assets, including Sweden’s Kanal 9, Norway’s TV Norge, and Kanal 4 in Denmark, the people said.

Bids are due on Friday, with ProSieben seeking about 1.3 billion euros for the business, the people added.

Private equity house Nordic Capital is keen on the business but is uncertain to table a final bid since its bidding partner, Swedish media group Bonnier, pulled out, one of the people said.