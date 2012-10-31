FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSieben attracts three bidders for Nordic assets-sources
#Funds News
October 31, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

ProSieben attracts three bidders for Nordic assets-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Three bidders remain for the Scandinavian operations of ProSiebenSat.1, including Nordic Capital, Providence Equity Partners and network Discovery Communications, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The offers are above 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), two people familiar with the matter said.

Provident, Nordic capital and ProSieben declined to comment. Discovery Communications could not be reached for comment.

Private equity firm BC Partners is no longer among the bidders, a source familiar with the deal said.

ProSieben’s Nordic activities generated 476 million euros in 2011 revenue out of a group total of 2.97 billion euros. The group has not disclosed separate earnings results.

ProSieben is controlled by private equity firms KKR & Co and Permira, who together own 88 percent of voting shares. Dutch publisher Telegraaf Media Group owns 12 percent of voting shares.($1 = 0.7705 euros)

