ProSiebenSat.1 CEO does not see huge cash-out for M&A
October 15, 2013 / 2:18 PM / in 4 years

ProSiebenSat.1 CEO does not see huge cash-out for M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is eyeing bolt-on acquisitions to expand its digital business but they will not be major transformative deals, its chief executive said.

“If we were to do a bolt-on acquisition we would really ask ourselves whether this would be appreciated by the capital market... Don’t expect huge cash out for transformative M&A,” Thomas Ebeling told analysts during the company’s Capital Markets Day on Tuesday.

Finance chief Axel Salzmann said the company could also distribute cash to shareholders via share buybacks but was not obligated to do so. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

