ProSiebenSat.1 sees annual sales up by 1 bln euros by 2018
October 15, 2013 / 8:54 AM / 4 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 sees annual sales up by 1 bln euros by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 unveiled new financial targets for the next five years on Tuesday, saying it wanted to boost its annual revenue by 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) by 2018 compared with 2012.

The company also said in a statement ahead of its Capital Markets Day that its recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would rise on average by a medium single-digit percentage every year through 2018.

$1 = 0.7361 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

