FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR, Permira sell $1 bln stake in German broadcaster ProSieben
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 5:36 PM / in 4 years

KKR, Permira sell $1 bln stake in German broadcaster ProSieben

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The private equity owners of ProsiebenSat.1 are selling an 11 percent stake in the German free-to-air broadcaster, KKR and Permira said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The accelerated bookbuilding process for the 25 million shares - worth roughly 800 million euros ($1.05 billion) - will start immediately, the investors said.

After the transaction, KKR and Permira will retain a combined stake of 33 percent in ProsiebenSat.1.

The investors had announced months ago that they were planning to reduce their holdings through share placements.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.