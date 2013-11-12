FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR and Permira to place 1.1 bln eur ProsiebenSat.1 stake
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 7:00 PM / 4 years ago

KKR and Permira to place 1.1 bln eur ProsiebenSat.1 stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - ProsiebenSat.1 shareholders KKR and Permira are selling a stake worth up to 1.12 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the German free-to-air broadcaster, the offer document, which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday, shows.

Around 35 million shares are being placed with investors at a price range of between 31.53 euros to 32.10 euros ($42.37-$43.13) a share, the offer document shows.

J.P. Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are in charge of the accelerated bookbuilding process, the document said.

In September, the controlling owners of ProsiebenSat.1 , KKR and Permira, already had sold a quarter of their stake in broadcaster. With the new placement, their combined stake would fall to 17 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.