November 13, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

ProsiebenSat1 shares placed at 31.53 euros apiece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - ProsiebenSat.1 shareholders KKR and Permira have placed 35 million shares in the free-to-air broadcaster at 31.53 euros ($42.37)apiece, at the low end of a previously given range of 31.53-32.10 euros, the banks that placed the shares said on Wednesday.

The two shareholders have cut their stake in ProSieben to 17 percent from 33 percent.

ProsienSat.1 shares were down 5.6 percent in early trading at 31.55 euros, at he bottom of a 0.4 percent weaker German midcap index.

