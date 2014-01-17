Indication for Prosieben placement 34.50-35 euros/shr-source

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Investment bankers have guided investors that ProsiebenSat.1 shares will likely be sold in a range of 34.50 to 35.00 euros a share in a placement to be completed Friday morning, a source familiar with the transaction said.

Prosieben shareholders KKR and Permira are selling on the open market the remaining 17 percent stake they hold jointly in the in the German broadcaster, completing a gradual exit. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Martin Zwiebelberg and Harro ten Wolde)