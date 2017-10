FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Tuesday it expected the German ad market to be flat or to grow slightly during the first half of this year.

“TV and online will continue to gain at the expense of print,” the company’s Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said, adding that he expected ProSiebenSat.1 to grow in line with the market or slightly outperform it. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)