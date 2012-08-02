FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSieben sees modest plus in 2012 German ad income
August 2, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

ProSieben sees modest plus in 2012 German ad income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German commercial broadcaster ProsSiebenSat1 said on Thursday it expected advertising income from its key German market to pick up modestly this year after a slight drop in the current quarter.

Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling told reporters that it was tough to predict the market.

ProSieben said its share of the German television advertising market increased in the first half of 2012 to 42.5 percent from 42.1 percent in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

