ProSieben keeps outlook as N-Europe helps Q2 beat
August 2, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

ProSieben keeps outlook as N-Europe helps Q2 beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German commercial broadcaster ProsSiebenSat1 stuck to its outlook as it expects growth to continue driven by its Northern European markets, which helped second-quarter results beat market expectations.

The broadcaster of hit shows such as “The Voice of Germany” and “Germany’s Next Top Model” reported on Thursday a 2 percent increase in second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items to 243.5 million euros and sales of 723.3 million, up 4 percent.

Analysts had expected a 1 percent drop in EBITDA excluding special items to 236 million euros on revenues of 717 million.

ProSieben reiterated it anticipates a mid single-digit percentage growth in sales this year, adding recurring EBITDA should exceed 850 million euros ($1.1 billion).

$1 = 0.8132 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
