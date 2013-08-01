FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 ups revenue outlook after Q2 beats expectations
August 1, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 ups revenue outlook after Q2 beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 raised its revenue outlook for the current year after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company said on Thursday it expected revenues to grow 5-9 percent this year, up from a previous outlook for growth of around 5 percent.

ProSieben, which competes with Bertelsmann’s RTL Group , said it benefits from cross-over formulas between its television and digital units and added that this trend will continue.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations, excluding special items, rose 6.8 percent to 209.2 million euros ($277.79 million) while revenues were up 11.4 percent at 624.8 million euros. Both numbers beat the most optimistic estimates in a Reuters poll.

The media group, which sold its Scandinavia activities earlier this year for $1.7 billion, said it still expects this year’s EBITDA, excluding special items, to be higher than last year’s 744.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
