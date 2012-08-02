UPDATE 1-ProSieben keeps outlook as N-Europe helps Q2 beat

* Q2 Recurring EBITDA 243.5 mln vs 236 mln in Rtrs poll

* Sees 2012 sales up mid single-digit pct, REBITDA at least 850 mln

* Shares seen 1 pct higher, outperforming market (Adds detail, CEO comment, shares)

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German commercial broadcaster ProsSiebenSat1 stuck to its outlook as it expects continued growth from Northern Europe, which helped second-quarter results beat market expectations.

The broadcaster of hit shows such as “The Voice of Germany” and “Germany’s Next Top Model” reported on Thursday a 2 percent increase in second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items to 243.5 million euros ($299.4 million) and sales of 723.3 million, up 4 percent.

Analysts had expected a 1 percent drop in EBITDA excluding special items to 236 million euros on revenues of 717 million.

The company , which competes with Bertelsmann-owned [ BERT.UL ] RTL Group, said it did surprisingly well in the second quarter in Germany despite the European soccer championship, which was broadcasted by public channels.

ProSieben reiterated it anticipates a mid single-digit percentage growth in sales this year, adding recurring EBITDA should exceed 850 million euros.

P roSieben aims to generate 750 million euros additional revenue by 2015 compared to 2010 and w ants to get half its revenue from outside its core German advertising market, helped by planned double-digit growth in areas such as online videos and games.

“ We have already achieved more than 35 percent of the additional revenue potential that we targeted to achieve by 2015,” said Chief Executive Th omas Ebeling.

ProSieben shares are indicated to open 1 percent higher while the German blue chip index is indicated flat.