UPDATE 1-Court backs watchdog ban on RTL, ProSieben platform
August 8, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Court backs watchdog ban on RTL, ProSieben platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds RTL, ProSieben comment)

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A German court on Wednesday prevented media conglomerates ProSiebenSat1 and RTL from creating a joint online TV platform, confirming a verdict by the German cartel watchdog.

Germany’s Bundeskartellamt last year ruled that RTL, which is controlled by Bertelsmann, and ProSieben could not set up the platform as it would dominate too much of the market’s TV advertising revenues.

RTL and ProSieben said they would study the ruling and consider whether to appeal or not.

ProSieben and RTL Deutschland, the German operation of pan-European broadcaster RTL Group, sought to create a platform that would enable users to view programmes of both broadcasters up to seven days after their original broadcast free of charge, similar to online video service Hulu in the United States.

Hulu offers programmes such as ‘The Daily Show’ and ‘The Office’, and is one of the country’s most popular websites.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman

