CORRECTED-Telegraaf Media Groep to sell ProSiebenSat.1 stake
September 6, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Telegraaf Media Groep to sell ProSiebenSat.1 stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typographical error in spelling of KKR’s name in last paragraph)

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep is selling its entire stake in German free-to-air broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 that it last valued at 230.8 million euros ($302.8 million) on its books, the Dutch media company said in a statement.

Telegraaf said the 13.13 million shares amounted to an interest of roughly 6 percent of the stock in ProSieben.

Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner, the company said.

Earlier this week KKR and Permira sold a quarter of their stake, divesting 11 percent of the shares in the broadcaster in a placement that was worth roughly 800 million euros. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Christoph Steitz and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
