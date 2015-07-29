FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ProSieben and Axel Springer pour cold water on merger plans
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
July 29, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

ProSieben and Axel Springer pour cold water on merger plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and publisher Axel Springer said they have no further tie-up plans beyond a project for digital start-ups that they announced on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the two companies had reignited talks over a merger, seeking to consolidate their push into digital media, a decade after such a deal was derailed by regulatory hurdles.

But spokespeople for both companies said only digital projects were currently being discussed.

“In our talks with ProSiebenSat.1 we have focused on strong cooperation in the digital area,” an Axel Springer spokeswoman said. “There are no further plans.”

A ProSiebenSat.1 spokesman also said there were no plans for other tie-ups beyond Wednesday’s announced start-up project. (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Klaus Lauer; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.