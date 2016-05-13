FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 makes provisions to cover Swedish tax payments
May 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

ProSiebenSat.1 makes provisions to cover Swedish tax payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media said on Friday it was setting aside around 40 million euros ($45 million) in the second quarter to cover additional tax payments related to its former Swedish business.

The move comes after ProSiebenSat.1 lost an appeal of a Swedish finance court ruling related to past tax payments that were imposed in connection with a tax audit of Swedish business activities it sold three years ago, the group said.

It said neither its underlying net income, relevant to its dividend policy, nor its guidance for 2016 would be affected.

$1 = 0.8807 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

