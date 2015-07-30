FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 to reach upper end of 2015 revenue target range
July 30, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 to reach upper end of 2015 revenue target range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Thursday it expected to reach the upper end of its 2015 revenue guidance range after reporting better-than-expected second quarter revenues and core profit.

ProSiebenSat.1 said it expects an increase in its 2015 revenues by a high single-digit percentage. Earlier, the company had said it expected 2015 revenues to increase by a mid to high single-digit percentage.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding special items, from continuing operations (REBITDA), rose 8.4 percent to 237.6 million euros ($260.69 million), slightly above the average estimate of 234 million euros in a Reuters poll.

ProSieben on Wednesday launched a cooperation project with German publisher Axel Springer for German start-ups and said that both companies were not discussing any other tie-ups, pouring cold water on rumours the two could merge.

$1 = 0.9114 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
