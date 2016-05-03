FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ProSiebenSat.1 Q1 core profit rises 12 pct on TV ads, digital
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
May 3, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

ProSiebenSat.1 Q1 core profit rises 12 pct on TV ads, digital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Tuesday its first-quarter core profit rose 12 percent, helped by higher television advertising income and a jump in its digital business, which includes ecommerce and video on demand.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items from continuing operations rose to 170 million euros ($195.81 million) in the quarter ending March 31.

That was broadly in line with the average analyst estimate of 169 million euros in a Reuters poll.

“The Group continued to benefit from a positive economic and industry environment and dynamic business over Easter,” ProSieben said in a statement.

ProSieben said it still expected revenues to rise by more than 10 percent this year, while recurring EBITDA and underlying net income are expected to exceed the previous year’s level.

This year’s results will be fuelled by a net growth of between 2 and 3 percent in the TV advertising market, the broadcaster of hit shows such as “Germany’s Next Top Model” and “The Biggest Loser” said.

$1 = 0.8682 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.