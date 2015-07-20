FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 in talks with Hellman & Friedman on Scout24 stake -Handelsblatt
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 in talks with Hellman & Friedman on Scout24 stake -Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - German TV broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 is in talks to buy a stake in advertising group Scout24 from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources in the banking industry.

The German business newspaper said ProSiebenSat.1 had two options - one to take a majority stake in Scout24, and another to acquire a minority stake combined with a guarantee by Scout24 to seek a stock-market listing in October.

Scout24 is planning a listing this year, Handelsblatt said, citing unnamed company sources.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
