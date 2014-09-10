FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ProSiebenSat.1 says CFO to leave next year
September 10, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

ProSiebenSat.1 says CFO to leave next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer will leave next year.

“Axel Salzmann will leave the company at his own request on March 31, 2015. He has been CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG since June 2008; from January to March 2009 he was acting CEO,” the media company said in a statement.

Salzmann will be replaced by Gunnar Wiedenfels, who joined ProSieben in 2009 after working as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, the group said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

